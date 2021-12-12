Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 17,908 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 221.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

