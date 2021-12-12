Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $261.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

