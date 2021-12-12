Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 161.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.16. The company has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

