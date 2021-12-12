Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 16,411 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

