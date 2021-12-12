Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 222.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.