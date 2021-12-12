Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $155.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

