Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $7.75 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

