Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 75,383 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 255.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 28.8% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,793,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.