Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.