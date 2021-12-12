Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

