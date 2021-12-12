Comparing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.66% 1.66% Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.14 $19.49 million $4.10 6.97 Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.81 $5.93 million $2.40 4.80

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

