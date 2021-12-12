Comparing Sanara MedTech (SMTI) & The Competition

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sanara MedTech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanara MedTech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 332 1307 2251 84 2.53

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.47%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -162.78% -52.38% -11.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -44.94 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.97

Sanara MedTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

