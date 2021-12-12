Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE CRK opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

