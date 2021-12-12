Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $17.66

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $17.29. Constellium shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4,651 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

