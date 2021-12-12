ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $494,827.05 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. ContentBox has a market cap of $494,827.05 and $55,325.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00189629 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

