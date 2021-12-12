Contrasting Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vipshop and Ace Global Business Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.40 $905.28 million $1.25 7.46 Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vipshop and Ace Global Business Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22 Ace Global Business Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vipshop presently has a consensus target price of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 141.75%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ace Global Business Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Ace Global Business Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 4.80% 18.86% 10.30% Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vipshop beats Ace Global Business Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

