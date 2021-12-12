Contrasting Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A Workday 0.63% 3.26% 1.34%

5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Workday 0 2 28 0 2.93

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.92%. Workday has a consensus target price of $334.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.46%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Workday.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.10 $53.62 million N/A N/A Workday $4.32 billion 16.19 -$282.43 million $0.09 3,107.90

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Summary

Workday beats DoubleDown Interactive on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

