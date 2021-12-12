Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Amundi purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $26,165,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $20,115,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.