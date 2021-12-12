Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 403.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $157.83 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

