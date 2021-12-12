Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Anthem by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Anthem by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 31.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Anthem by 40.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $431.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

