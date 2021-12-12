Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,138,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,086,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 114.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,459,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 779,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

OVV stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

