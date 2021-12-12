Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,128 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,001. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

