Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Core & Main stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

