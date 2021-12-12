Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.
Core & Main stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Core & Main
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
