CorionX Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $422,065.17 and $37,309.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,855,295 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.