Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,548. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

