Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAPA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

