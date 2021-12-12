Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 47,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.