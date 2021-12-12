Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Shares of COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

