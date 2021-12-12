Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $535.00 to $560.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $561.27 and last traded at $558.82, with a volume of 6323444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $524.33.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

