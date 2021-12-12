Costco Wholesale Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 61,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 96% compared to the typical volume of 31,147 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.44. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

