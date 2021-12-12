Cowen Increases Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Price Target to $15.00

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) had its price target raised by Cowen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

