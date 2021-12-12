Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49.

