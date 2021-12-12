Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 3,441 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.