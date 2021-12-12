Critical Review: CAI International (NYSE:CAI) versus Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CAI International and Katapult, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CAI International
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
|Katapult
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Institutional & Insider Ownership
94.9% of CAI International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of CAI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CAI International and Katapult’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CAI International
|$294.01 million
|0.00
|$27.73 million
|$7.41
|N/A
|Katapult
|N/A
|N/A
|-$31.93 million
|N/A
|N/A
CAI International has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.
Profitability
This table compares CAI International and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CAI International
|39.87%
|24.53%
|5.48%
|Katapult
|N/A
|-400.78%
|-27.25%
Summary
CAI International beats Katapult on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
CAI International Company Profile
CAI International, Inc. is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
