Critical Survey: Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) versus Its Rivals

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million -$5.03 million -1.38 Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors $2.42 billion -$116.52 million 32.16

Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies. Leafbuyer Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors 174 954 1654 40 2.55

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -41.97% -438.97% -119.81% Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors -1,877.26% -85.27% -15.30%

Risk & Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies competitors beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

