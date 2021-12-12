Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Crocs were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.