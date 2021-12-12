Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 175,930 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

