Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 150 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in First Solar by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

