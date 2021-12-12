Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

JLL opened at $260.02 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.39 and a 52-week high of $273.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.