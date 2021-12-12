Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $162.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $173.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

