Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.62 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

