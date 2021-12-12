Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 763.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 34,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $204.66 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $19,119,600. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

