Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,050 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JHX opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

