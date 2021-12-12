CryptoBonusMiles Achieves Market Cap of $585,450.95 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $585,450.95 and approximately $4,583.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007135 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

