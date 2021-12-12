Cryptonovae Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,226.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $18,226.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.34 or 0.08128142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,968.44 or 1.00274124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,672,410 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

