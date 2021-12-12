CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Tops $323,303.88

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $323,303.88 and $39,919.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,263,767 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

