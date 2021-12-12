CryptoZoon (ZOON) Achieves Market Cap of $5.05 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.17 or 0.08059611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.90 or 1.00122390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002765 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 777,046,987 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

