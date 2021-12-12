CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

