cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $92.70 million and approximately $59,637.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $9,269.90 or 0.18600446 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00040859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

