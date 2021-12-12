CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.19.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,215,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

